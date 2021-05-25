IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 12,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Markel by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,230.00 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,088.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

