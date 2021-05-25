IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

