IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.