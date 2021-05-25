IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $2.94 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

