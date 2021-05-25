IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,834,000.

IEF opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

