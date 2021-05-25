Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 7,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.