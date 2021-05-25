Ink Protocol Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $987.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00981976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.50 or 0.10071544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

