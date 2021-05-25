Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,260. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.78 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

