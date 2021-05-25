Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Acquires 8,170 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Ajay Patel acquired 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASRT stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

