Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 20,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,960.00 ($69,257.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

