Insider Buying: Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Michael Cunningham bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £126.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

