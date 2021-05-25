Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,912,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 482,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,249. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

