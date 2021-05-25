Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.