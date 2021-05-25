Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 38,951 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,063,362.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

