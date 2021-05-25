Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 9,502 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MXL stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

