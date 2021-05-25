Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.