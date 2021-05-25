Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.52

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.52 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 3096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

