Insights Network Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.38 million and $22.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.65 or 0.00939714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.96 or 0.09964891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,317,867 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

