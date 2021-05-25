Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

NYSE:INSP traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,047. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

