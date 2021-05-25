Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

