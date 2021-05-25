International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 770,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

