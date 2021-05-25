IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 1,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The company has a market cap of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of -613.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

