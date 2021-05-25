Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.99. 1,460,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Intuit has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $442.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

