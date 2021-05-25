Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of PSJ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.75. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

