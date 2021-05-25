Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $693.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $690.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $690.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $693.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $683.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $683.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

ALGN traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.95. 448,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.59 and its 200 day moving average is $546.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.24 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,565. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

