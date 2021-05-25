Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

5/21/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/10/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00.

4/28/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

Welltower stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

