Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 157,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,636,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

