Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.86. 6,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,140. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

