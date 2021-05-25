Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,436.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,772 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

