Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,507. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.