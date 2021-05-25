Investors Buy High Volume of PDS Biotechnology Put Options (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 577 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.