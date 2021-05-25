Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 33,919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 735% compared to the average daily volume of 4,062 put options.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

