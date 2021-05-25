Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.