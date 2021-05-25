IONChain Trading 62% Lower Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 62% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $197,759.92 and approximately $3,334.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

