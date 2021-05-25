Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Plans $0.59 Dividend

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5877 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

