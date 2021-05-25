Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55.

