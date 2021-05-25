Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.