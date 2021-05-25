Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 267.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

