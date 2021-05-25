iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

