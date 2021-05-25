iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.