iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.72% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

AOA stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $70.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

