iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $105,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 8,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

