iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Cut by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 379,523 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

