iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 497,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

