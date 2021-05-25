iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $44,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

