iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

