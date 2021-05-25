iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

