iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

