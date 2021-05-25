iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

