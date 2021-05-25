iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. 26,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.